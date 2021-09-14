Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,048,000 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the August 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PTHRF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 812,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,299. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
