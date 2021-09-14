Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,048,000 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the August 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PTHRF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 812,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,299. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.