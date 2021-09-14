PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.47 million and the highest is $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

