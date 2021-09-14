Parachute Price Tops $0.0049 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $225,779.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,976,692 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

