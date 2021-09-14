ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 85% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 76.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $44,354.10 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.20 or 0.00388341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

