Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $89.71 million and $21.14 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $30.87 or 0.00065899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00123442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.58 or 0.99996030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.97 or 0.07059781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00930471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,337 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

