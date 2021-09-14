Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 126,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The company has a market cap of $273.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

In other news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park Aerospace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Park Aerospace worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.