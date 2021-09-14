Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock. Park Lawn traded as high as C$38.54 and last traded at C$37.67, with a volume of 119213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.76.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.65.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.6189686 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

