Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

