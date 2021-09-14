Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by South State Corp

South State Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

