Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

