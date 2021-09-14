Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

