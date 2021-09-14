ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0732 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $576.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

