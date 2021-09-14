Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Trading Up 212.4%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) shares were up 212.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and commercializing animal health solutions. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal-U.S., Production Animal-Rest of World and Manufacturing Operations.

