Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 79403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.25 ($1.34).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.29.

In other news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

