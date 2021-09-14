Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.91 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $10,624.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00815666 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,554,983 coins and its circulating supply is 11,530,430 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

