Patrick Kirscht Sells 2,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.90 million, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

