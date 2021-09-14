Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.45. Patriot One Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1,033,741 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.