Paybswap (PAYB) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $871,185.97 and approximately $140,908.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,704,670 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

