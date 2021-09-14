PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Cap of $134,898.68

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $134,898.68 and approximately $187.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00142649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00843043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043999 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.