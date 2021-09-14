Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

PAYC stock opened at $465.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.23 and its 200 day moving average is $387.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $503.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

