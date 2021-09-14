Payden & Rygel Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

