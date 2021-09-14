PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $255,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.01. 55,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

