PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $280.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.