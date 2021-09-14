Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.14

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 756971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.