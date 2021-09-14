Peanut Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $521,319.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,408,004 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars.

