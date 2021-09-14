Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

