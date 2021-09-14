Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Tops $1.06

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00122562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00179771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.56 or 1.00345097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.04 or 0.07187818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00866623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

