Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Peet’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.
Peet Company Profile
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.