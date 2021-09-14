PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Tops $128,254.15

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 108% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $128,254.15 and $834.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00123019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00172180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.52 or 1.00195507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.81 or 0.07243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00907722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

