Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.64

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Pendle has a market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

