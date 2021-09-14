Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Up 1.5%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. 235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of research firms have commented on PEGRY. lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.