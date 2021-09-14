Peony Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,739.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $25,739.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,926,585 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

