People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

