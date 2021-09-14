pEOS Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

