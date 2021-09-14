Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $11,573.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $117.73 or 0.00249286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

