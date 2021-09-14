Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,911 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 67,512 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.31 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

