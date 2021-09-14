Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 2.9%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.33. 69,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14,231% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

