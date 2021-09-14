Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading Up 3.6%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 31,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,312,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

