Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,147. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.
About Pershing Square
