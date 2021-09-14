Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,147. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.