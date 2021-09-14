Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Update

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DUVNF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Peruvian Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About Peruvian Metals
