Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Update

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DUVNF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Peruvian Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

