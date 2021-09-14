Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in August

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petroteq Energy stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

