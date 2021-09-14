Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in August

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petroteq Energy stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

