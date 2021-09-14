Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Shares Up 13%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) shot up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 4,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAHGF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

