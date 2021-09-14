Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 783,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

