Pfizer’s (PFE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.