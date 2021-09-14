Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $58.70 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $511,194.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.99 or 1.00067180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00073721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

