PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PCLOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 10,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.