PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PCLOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 10,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

