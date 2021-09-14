PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 2,158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,346,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,930,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

