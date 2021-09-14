PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 2,158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,346,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,930,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
