Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.