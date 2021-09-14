PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PXHI remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. PhoneX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.72.
About PhoneX
