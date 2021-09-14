Phore Price Reaches $0.0881 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $16,958.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00830773 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,978,577 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.